Man Stabbed By Nephew Outside Wawa In Bridesburg, Police Say

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A man was stabbed outside of a Wawa in Philadelphia’s Bridesburg neighborhood. Police say the victim was attacked by his own nephew.
It happened around 11:30 p.m. Wednesday on the 4300 block of Richmond Street.
Police found the 54-year-old victim stabbed in the chest.
He is in stable condition.
Police have not made an arrest.
