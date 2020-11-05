PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Pet Valu has announced it will close all 358 of its stores and warehouses across the U.S. for good. The pet food and supplies chain blamed a severe impact from COVID-19.
Pet Valu will be holding a going out of business sale at every store beginning Thursday.
“It’s with heavy hearts that we must close all Pet Valu US stores. Total Inventory Blowout begins tomorrow at every store with savings up to 20% off,” the retailer posted on its website on Wednesday.
Online sales have been halted.
It’s not immediately clear when the stores will close, though the company’s website said customers should use gift cards and store rewards by Dec. 13. Gift cards cannot be exchanged for cash.
Pet Valu has dozens of locations throughout the Delaware Valley.
For more information, visit the store’s website.
Pet Valu joins the growing list of retailers shuttered by the pandemic.
