MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Pa. (CBS/AP) — Nearly all the ballots in Montgomery County have been counted Thursday morning. Montgomery County Commissioner Ken Lawrence Jr. says all eligible ballots received by 8 p.m. on Election Day have been counted.

Any military, overseas and other ballots determined eligible will be added later.

“Done! @MontcoPA has counted all eligible ballots received by 8:00 PM on Election Day,” Lawrence Jr. “Thank you to all the workers who have gone nonstop. Military, overseas and other ballots determined eligible will be added later.”

Done! ✅ @MontcoPA has counted all eligible ballots received by 8:00 PM on Election Day. Thank you to all the workers who have gone nonstop. Military, overseas and other ballots determined eligible will be added later. #EveryVoteCounts #Elections2020 https://t.co/n86xY5F9gy — Ken Lawrence Jr. (@kenlawrencejr) November 5, 2020

As of 12:30 a.m. on Thursday, 98% of the 243,408 mail-in and absentee ballots had been received.

Biden is leading Montgomery County at just over 313,000 votes to 183,000 votes favoring Trump. These are unofficial results and still have to be certified.

Montgomery County is Pennsylvania’s third most-populated county, behind Philadelphia (No.1) and Allegheny County (No.2) — which encompasses Pittsburgh.

Philadelphia has the attention of the entire country as election officials continue to count mail-in ballots inside the Pennsylvania Convention Center. The city commissioners said Wednesday they counted more than 233,000 of the ballots, but they still have more than 100,000 to go.

An updated count is expected later Thursday morning.

With about 28,000 mail-in and absentee ballots left to count in Bucks County, former Vice President Joe Biden has moved ahead of President Donald Trump.

The county commissioners say they had more than 365,000 votes counted. There were 177,019 votes for Biden and 173,467 for Trump. On Wednesday, Trump was holding a substantial lead over Biden.

President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden are hotly contesting Pennsylvania’s 20 electoral votes, with both campaigns seeing a victory in the state as crucial to their chances of winning the White House.

While county officials tally votes from what is shaping up as massive turnout, several Republican-led lawsuits are being pursued, and Trump’s campaign sought to halt vote counting temporarily, seeking what it calls greater transparency. There have been no reports by law enforcement of fraud or ballot concerns out of Pennsylvania.

The Trump campaign, state election officials, Republican candidates and others have gone to court in recent weeks to settle fights over aspects of state election law, particularly its year-old law that greatly expanded mail-in voting.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

