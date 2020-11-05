Man Stabbed By Nephew Outside Wawa In Bridesburg, Police Say

LIVE RESULTS:Click For Latest 2020 Election Results Across Region
By CBS3 Staff
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A man was stabbed outside of a Wawa in Philadelphia’s Bridesburg neighborhood. Police say the victim was attacked by his own nephew.

It happened around 11:30 p.m. Wednesday on the 4300 block of Richmond Street.

Police found the 54-year-old victim stabbed in the chest.

He is in stable condition.

Police have not made an arrest.

