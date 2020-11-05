Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Philadelphia police are investigating a deadly shooting in the city’s Feltonville section. Police say a 25-year-old man was shot on the 4500 block of N. Lee Street, around 11 a.m. Thursday.
The man was shot once in the lower back.
He was taken to Temple Hospital and pronounced dead shortly after.
No arrests have been made.
For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.
MORE FROM CBSPHILLY.COM
Trump Campaign Says It’s Suing To Stop Pennsylvania’s Vote Count Over Lack Of ‘Transparency’
Philadelphia Officials Release 911 Calls, Bodycam Footage Of Fatal Police Shooting Of Walter Wallace Jr.
Race For Pennsylvania’s 4th Congressional District Heading To Court After Ballots Challenged In Montgomery County
You must log in to post a comment.