By CBS3 Staff
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Philadelphia police are investigating a deadly shooting in the city’s Feltonville section. Police say a 25-year-old man was shot on the 4500 block of N. Lee Street, around 11 a.m. Thursday.

The man was shot once in the lower back.

He was taken to Temple Hospital and pronounced dead shortly after.

No arrests have been made.

For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.

 

