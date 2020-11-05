WILMINGTON, Del. (CBS) — With the presidency hanging in the balance, Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden addressed the nation shortly after 4:15 p.m. on Thursday. Biden made a prediction as the vote count and legal challenges rage on.

Biden is nearing the 270 electoral votes he needs to win the White House. With several battleground states, including Pennsylvania, still too close to call and hundreds of thousands of ballots still being counted, Biden appeared confident Thursday afternoon at the historic The Queen theater in downtown Wilmington as he urged his supporters to be calm as the process plays out.

“Democracy is sometimes messy, so sometimes it requires a little patience, but that patience has been rewarded now for more than 240 years with a system of governance that has been the envy of the world,” Biden said. “Senator and I continue to feel very good about where things stand. We have no doubt when the vote is finished, Sen. [Kamala] Harris and I will be declared the winners, so I ask everyone to stay calm, all people to stay calm. The process is working, the count is being completed and we’ll know very soon, so thank you all for your patience but we have to count the votes.”

Biden and his running mate Sen. Harris received a virtual briefing from their public health team on the ongoing crisis of COVID-19.

This comes as key swing states continue a fast and furious count of mail-in and absentee ballots to try to solidify the winner of the presidential election.

Secretary of State Kathy Boockvar said Thursday Pennsylvania will have the “overwhelming majority” of ballots counted by the end of the night.

We also understand that soundchecks are being done at the Chase Center and the venue is being prepared just in case there’s a bigger announcement that may come later Thursday night.

