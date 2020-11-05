PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Gritty and the Flyers made the day of an 11-year-old who needed an accessible bicycle. Flyers Charities and the group Help Hope Live surprised Jackson Epstein Thursday with a brand new, customized bike in Flyers colors.
Jackson is a huge Flyers fan and a sled hockey player. He also has muscular dystrophy.
His first ride was with Gritty himself.
A customized bicycle would have cost about $6,000.
