By CBS3 Staff
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Gritty and the Flyers made the day of an 11-year-old who needed an accessible bicycle. Flyers Charities and the group Help Hope Live surprised Jackson Epstein Thursday with a brand new, customized bike in Flyers colors.

Jackson is a huge Flyers fan and a sled hockey player. He also has muscular dystrophy.

His first ride was with Gritty himself.

A customized bicycle would have cost about $6,000.

