BENSALEM, Pa. (CBS) — The suspicious death of a Bensalem chiropractor is now a homicide investigation. Police say 64-year-old James Sowa was found inside his home, which also served as his chiropractic office on the 3100 block of Hulmeville Road.
Police were initially called there for a medical emergency.
The Bucks County coroner ruled that the cause of death was blunt force trauma to the head.
Detectives are piecing together what happened and asking anyone with information to come forward.
