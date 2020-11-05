NEW CASTLE, Del. (CBS) – A 9-month-old baby was injured in a double shooting in New Castle County. Police say the baby was in a parked vehicle with his father on Rose Lane in Rosegate when gunfire erupted around 9:30 p.m. Wednesday.
Police found the baby shot in the upper body and the 23-year-old father struck in the lower torso.
The man’s 2-year-old child was also in the car but was not injured.
The 9-month-old baby was taken to the hospital for surgery in stable condition.
The man was also taken to the hospital. He has since been released.
So far, no arrests have been made.
