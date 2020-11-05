PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Two fishermen were rescued by a Coast Guard helicopter Thursday as they drifted on a life raft in the Atlantic Ocean. Coast Guard Sector Delaware Bay received a mayday call from one of the fishermen aboard a 53-foot fishing boat, saying their engines were on fire.
The men abandoned their vessel and got into a life raft.
They were hoisted from the ocean about 34 miles east of Barnegat Inlet.
