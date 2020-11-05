Comments
CHESTER, Pa. (CBS) — Chester police are searching for 23-year-old Nathana Thurmond-Willis, wanted in connection with the shooting death of a man on Oct. 27. Police believe Thurmond-Willis shot and killed 31-year-old Kenny Mister on Oct. 27 in the area of the Days Inn parking lot.
The suspect is also sought in connection with a shooting of another man found a short time later in the same area.
