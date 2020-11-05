LIVE RESULTS:Click For Latest 2020 Election Results Across Region
By CBS3 Staff
GLOUCESTER CITY, N.J. (CBS) — Hundreds of residents from Camden County are expected to receive free flu shots at a clinic offered at Gloucester City High School. The drive-thru clinic will operate on Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. through 2 p.m.

The program is hosted by the Camden County freeholders.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, all of the flu shot clinics this season will be drive-thru events.

“It is always important for our residents to protect themselves and their families by getting vaccinated, but with our battle against COVID-19 still in full effect, it is especially important in 2020,” Freeholder Carmen Rodriguez, liaison to the Health Department, said. “We can save lives and keep our hospital beds open by preventing and limiting the spread of the flu, and that starts with as many residents as possible receiving their flu shot.”

Here’s the schedule for the rest of the free drive-thru flu shot clinics in Camden County, all operating between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m.:

Nov. 10: Dudley Grange Park, 3101 Federal Street, Camden

Nov. 13-14: BBT Pavilion Parking Lot — 1, Harbour Blvd

Nov. 17: Camden County Regional Emergency Training Ctr, 420 Woodbury-Turnersville Road, Blackwood

Nov. 20-21: One Stop – Cherry Hill, 101 Woodcrest Road, Cherry Hill

Nov. 24: Dudley Grange Park, 3101 Federal Street, Camden

