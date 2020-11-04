PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Sources with the School District of Philadelphia say there will be a one-week delay in the return of teachers to district classrooms. Some teachers were set to go back into school buildings this Monday to begin preparations for hybrid students to return.
That date was pushed back to Nov. 16 after some teachers raised concerns about rising local COVID-19 cases.
Eyewitness News is told Superintendent Dr. William Hite will address the issue in a briefing Thursday morning.
