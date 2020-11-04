PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The City of Philadelphia announced significant Center City road closures that were in place Tuesday night have been lifted Wednesday morning. Philadelphia Police reopened the roads around 4 a.m. Roads were closed overnight from 8th to 20th Streets and from Arch to Walnut Streets.
Update: Philadelphia Police have reopened roads that were closed to vehicular traffic overnight within the Center City traffic reduction zone. Drive safely. https://t.co/iI6OyDWWDP
— Philadelphia OEM (@PhilaOEM) November 4, 2020
SEPTA service and pedestrian access were not affected.
Residents and essential employees, including hospital workers, were able to access the area by showing identification.
These closures followed similar closures to this area of Center City on Sunday and last week.
There is no word on what triggered the shutdown.
