PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia officials announced significant road closures in Center City on Wednesday. The city says roads from 10th to Broad Streets and from Vine to Market Streets are closed.
Center City traffic closures are in effect. Roads are closed from 10th St. to Broad St. from Vine St. to Market St. There are no impacts to SEPTA service or pedestrian access. All residents and essential employees, including hospital workers, can access the area by showing ID.
— Philadelphia OEM (@PhilaOEM) November 4, 2020
SEPTA service and pedestrian access were not affected.
Residents and essential employees, including hospital workers, were able to access the area by showing identification.
These closures come as ballots continue to be counted in Pennsylvania and ahead of the expected release of the bodycam footage and 911 calls in connection to the police killing of Walter Wallace Jr. last week.
It’s unclear when the road closures will be lifted.
MORE ON CBS PHILLY:
President Trump Falsely Declares Victory In Battleground States, Calls On Supreme Court To Stop Counting Mail-In Ballots
Joe Biden Believes He’s ‘On Track To Win This Election’ Over President Trump
New Jersey Residents Vote To Legalize Recreational Marijuana
You must log in to post a comment.