By CBS3 Staff
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia officials announced significant road closures in Center City on Wednesday. The city says roads from 10th to Broad Streets and from Vine to Market Streets are closed.

SEPTA service and pedestrian access were not affected.

Residents and essential employees, including hospital workers, were able to access the area by showing identification.

These closures come as ballots continue to be counted in Pennsylvania and ahead of the expected release of the bodycam footage and 911 calls in connection to the police killing of Walter Wallace Jr. last week.

It’s unclear when the road closures will be lifted.

