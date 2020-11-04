Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Pennsylvania voters are also awaiting the outcome of some other races, including state attorney general. Democratic incumbent Josh Shapiro is facing a challenge from republican Heather Heidelbaugh.
She is a Pittsburgh-area trial attorney general.
The race has focused on drug policy, gun violence and the prosecution of predatory student loan companies.
