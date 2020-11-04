PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf Wednesday morning said things are going as planned in the Commonwealth as the remaining ballots are counted. He maintained that he is committed to making sure the election result is accurate.

“We may not know the results even today, but the most important thing is that we have accurate results, again, even if that takes a little longer than we’re used to,” Wolf said. “Make no mistake, our democracy is being tested in this election. This is a stress test of the ideals upon which this country was founded and the basic rule one person, one vote, that still carries.”

Let’s be clear: This is a partisan attack on Pennsylvania’s elections, our votes, and democracy. Our counties are working tirelessly to process votes as quickly AND as accurately as possible. Pennsylvania will have a fair election and we will count every vote. — Governor Tom Wolf (@GovernorTomWolf) November 4, 2020

Pennsylvania Secretary of State Kathy Boockvar said the state is about 50% of the way through the mail-in ballot counting process, with millions still to be counted.

On Tuesday evening, Wolf released a video urging Pennsylvanians to remain calm and stay united on election night and the days ahead.

“Across the state, dedicated county workers are ready to tirelessly make sure everyone’s vote counts,” Gov. Wolf said. “But counting that tremendous number of ballots will take more time than we are used to. We may not know the results today, but I encourage all of us to take a deep breath and be patient. What is most important is that we have accurate results, even if that takes a little longer.”

Meanwhile, as of Wednesday morning, officials in Philadelphia have counted roughly 186,000 mail-in ballots out of 350,000 that had been returned. Eyewitness News is told more than 150 people are working eight-hour shifts at the Pennsylvania Convention Center and they will work 24-7 until every vote is counted.

Officials say they expect to finish counting mail-in ballots in Philadelphia on Thursday.

