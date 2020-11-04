TRENTON (CBS) — Forty-three states and territories are now on New Jersey’s travel advisory for the coronavirus, requiring a 14-day quarantine. Oregon and Washington are the new additions.
“As a second wave of COVID-19 has begun across the nation and our state, we must do everything possible to stop the further spread of COVID-19,” Gov. Phil Murphy said in a statement. “It remains our top priority to ensure the safety of New Jersey residents, and we ask individuals arriving from these 43 states to get tested for COVID-19 and self-quarantine for 14 days.”
Neighboring states Pennsylvania, Delaware, and Connecticut now meet the criteria for New Jersey’s travel advisory but are not on the list.
Also not on the list are Hawaii, Maine, New Hampshire and Vermont.
