TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — New Jersey Democrat Cory Booker has won a second full term in the U.S. Senate. Booker defeated Republican Rik Mehta, a business executive with a law degree and a doctorate in pharmacy.
In South Jersey, Democratic Rep. Andy Kim won a second term on Tuesday, defeating his GOP rival David Richter.
Booker ran an unsuccessful primary campaign for president this year. While he lost the nomination to former Vice President Joe Biden, Booker had a lock on Democratic support in the state, winning Gov. Phil Murphy’s endorsement.
His victory cements New Jersey as a Democratic stronghold.
The last Republican elected to the Senate was Clifford Case in 1972.
Booker won a special election in 2013 after the death of Democrat Frank Lautenberg. He won his first full term in 2014.
