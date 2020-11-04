PEQUEA TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) — Police in Lancaster County are investigating an Election Day arson at a polling location involving a young woman who was seen attempting to light small fires while in line to vote. The arson happened just before 1 p.m. at the West Willow Fire Company polling location in Pequea Township.
Officials are searching to identify a young woman observed lighting, or attempting to light small fires in the building. The white woman, believed to be in her 20s, reportedly used a lighter to attempt to light a wall on fire inside the building.
The attempt was unsuccessful and she moved down the line where she attempted to light a piece of paper that was hanging on the wall on fire.
Once inside the polling room, the woman reportedly lit a piece of paper on fire that was taped to the cardboard divider in place to separate voters.
The woman fled the building and left the scene in a Ford Focus Coupe.
Voters inside the polling location smelled smoke and noticed the fire which they were able to extinguish immediately.
No major damage or injuries were reported as a result of the fire.
Voting was also not impacted.
Anyone who can identify the woman or provide police with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact the Pequea Township Police Department at 717-664-1180.
