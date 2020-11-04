Comments
ASTON, Pa. (CBS) – A home in Aston partially collapsed following a fire early Wednesday morning. Firefighters were called to the home on Gordonville Road, around 4 a.m.
Officials say the fire quickly spread from the garage to the house.
A partial collapse was reported.
No injuries were reported.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
