Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Our affiliate network, The CW, is partnering with Vote.org to feed folks for free as they wait in lines to vote. A food truck made stops all over Philadelphia including a polling location on North 76th Street in Overbrook.
It’s all part of Vote.org’s “Hungry for Democracy” campaign.
MORE ON CBS PHILLY:
President Trump Threatens Legal Action To Stop Counting Of Pennsylvania Ballots Arriving After Election Day
‘I Got A Jail Cell For You’: DA Larry Krasner Issues Warning ‘If You Are Planning In Philadelphia To Steal Our Votes’
2 Civilians Rescue 26-Year-Old Woman From Attempted Abduction In Center City, Police Say
You must log in to post a comment.