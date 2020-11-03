2020 ELECTION GUIDEKey races, polling locations, how to report issues at the polls & more!
By CBS3 Staff
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Our affiliate network, The CW, is partnering with Vote.org to feed folks for free as they wait in lines to vote. A food truck made stops all over Philadelphia including a polling location on North 76th Street in Overbrook.

(credit: CBS3)

It’s all part of Vote.org’s “Hungry for Democracy” campaign.

