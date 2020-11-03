PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Election officials are keeping an eye out for any issues that may pop up across Philadelphia. Supporters of President Donald Trump are accused of harassing voters at a polling place in the Torresdale section of the city.

“They were shoving cameras in people’s faces,” Democratic Philadelphia Councilman Bobby Henon said. “They were saying that this is illegal, this sign that’s on the wall.”

Henon was at the Torresdale Boys Club on Tuesday when, he says, Trump supporters appeared to try to intimidate voters.

“We had two young ladies voting for the first time who were upset. They were shedding some tears,” Henon said. “I had to console them.”

They eventually left and voting carried on.

“It was a lot smoother than I thought it was gonna be,” said one voter.

Meantime, over at Solis Cohen Elementary School in Northeast Philadelphia, people reported voting machines were not delivered until after 9 a.m., which is more than two hours after polling places were supposed to open.

In North Philadelphia, a polling place opened an hour late because workers did not have the right key to get some supplies for a voting machine.

Voters are turning out at The Fillmore https://t.co/necRE7K04o https://t.co/uGqbmVTujc — Matt Petrillo (@MattPetrillo) November 3, 2020

In Fishtown, for those voting at The Fillmore, voters over 21 can get a small free bottle of gin next door at Philadelphia Distilling.

As of 4 p.m., over 50 incidents have been reported to Philadelphia’s Election Task Force. Most have been resolved but some are still being investigated.

“The vast majority of complaints pertain to alleged interference or electioneering. A handful of incidents reported to our office, including allegations of filming people against their wishes and harassing voters in line, are under investigation,” the Philadelphia District Attorney’s Office said in a statement.

Polls in Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Delaware close at 8 p.m. Stay with CBS3, CBSN Philly, CBSPhilly.com and the CBS Philly app for exclusive local reaction and live results.

MORE ON CBS PHILLY:

President Trump Threatens Legal Action To Stop Counting Of Pennsylvania Ballots Arriving After Election Day

‘I Got A Jail Cell For You’: DA Larry Krasner Issues Warning ‘If You Are Planning In Philadelphia To Steal Our Votes’

2 Civilians Rescue 26-Year-Old Woman From Attempted Abduction In Center City, Police Say