By CBS3 Staff
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A 16-year-old boy is fighting for his life after he was shot twice in West Philadelphia, police said Tuesday. It happened just before 7 p.m. at the intersection of 60th and Sansom Streets.

The teen was shot once in his abdomen and once in the back, according to police. He was rushed to Penn-Presbyterian Medical Center and placed in critical condition, authorities said.

So far, police said there are no arrests.

For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.

