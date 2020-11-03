PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A 16-year-old boy is fighting for his life after he was shot twice in West Philadelphia, police said Tuesday. It happened just before 7 p.m. at the intersection of 60th and Sansom Streets.
The teen was shot once in his abdomen and once in the back, according to police. He was rushed to Penn-Presbyterian Medical Center and placed in critical condition, authorities said.
So far, police said there are no arrests.
For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.
