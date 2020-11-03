Man Shot Multiple Times While Answering Front Door In Overbrook

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A man is fighting for his life after he was shot while answering the front door in Philadelphia’s Overbook neighborhood. The shooting happened just after 1 a.m. Tuesday on the 1600 block of North 55th Street.
Police say the 67-year-old man was shot eight times.
He was taken to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center and is listed in critical condition.
Other people inside were not injured.
The shooter remains at large and there’s no word yet on a motive.
MORE ON CBS PHILLY:
President Trump Threatens Legal Action To Stop Counting Of Pennsylvania Ballots Arriving After Election Day
‘I Got A Jail Cell For You’: DA Larry Krasner Issues Warning ‘If You Are Planning In Philadelphia To Steal Our Votes’
2 Civilians Rescue 26-Year-Old Woman From Attempted Abduction In Center City, Police Say
You must log in to post a comment.