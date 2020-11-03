PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia police are asking for the public’s help tracking down a suspect wanted in connection to a deadly shooting in Frankford. This is in connection to a shooting that happened on Oct. 27 around 8 p.m. on the 4200 block of Frankford Avenue.
Police say the victim was shot and rushed to a nearby hospital where he later died.
The suspect is being described as a Black male with a thin build, wearing a black hooded jacket, black mask, black jeans, black sneakers and has a distinctive knock-knees gait.
Surveillance cameras in the area captured the suspect who was last seen running south on Frankford Avenue.
The City of Philadelphia is offering a $20,000 reward leading to the arrest and conviction for every homicide.
Anyone with information is asked to call police at 215-686-8477.
