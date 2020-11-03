PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The City of Philadelphia announced significant Center City road closures are in effect Tuesday night. Roads are closed from 8th to 20th Streets and from Arch to Walnut Streets.
SEPTA service and pedestrian access are not affected.
Residents and essential employees, including hospital workers, can access the area by showing identification.
These closures follow similar closures to this area of Center City on Sunday and last week.
There is no word on what triggered the shutdown.
