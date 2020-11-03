LOWER MORELAND TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) – Pennsylvania added more than 2,000 new coronavirus cases on Monday as the fall surge continues. Montgomery County’s Lower Moreland Township has reported 11 confirmed cases over the past three weeks.
Several additional families are still awaiting test results.
As a result, the school district announced all students will move to virtual learning until at least Nov. 16.
All sports are also on hold.
The school was offering a hybrid model since the start of the school year.
