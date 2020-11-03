PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Grammy-award winning rapper Common was in West Philadelphia on Tuesday. He wants Philadelphians to get out and vote and says it’s especially important in light of recent events.
“Philadelphia, with what has been experiencing, even as within the past few weeks with the death of Walter Wallace, Jr., God bless his soul and his family. It’s just an example of why we have to be out voting and making sure that we appoint people and select people, elect people who will look out for our rights,” he said.
Wallace Jr. was fatally shot by two Philadelphia police officers last Monday.
Common made those comments at the Christy Recreation Center which is serving as a polling place.
Common recently performed a concert at City Hall, urging everyone to get out and vote.
Polls in Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Delaware close at 8 p.m.
