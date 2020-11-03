BERKS COUNTY, Pa. (CBS/AP) — The polls are open in Pennsylvania and lines have been busy Tuesday morning in Berks County. Berks County officials are asking voters to remain patient as they wait to vote.

“We are receiving initial reports that the polls are very busy so far throughout the state and some parking lots are full,” the county information officer said. “We are asking voters to remain patient and civil as they wait for their opportunity to vote. Our poll workers are trying to keep the lines moving as efficiently as possible.”

Dave B posted an image of the long line at his polling location in Topton.

“My third general election in Berks County – never a line of more than 10 people at 7AM… until today,” Dave B tweeted.

My third general election in Berks County – never a line of more than 10 people at 7AM… until today 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/M3trUs20F6 — Dave B (@bnski) November 3, 2020

Long lines formed at many polling places as voters also decided races for Congress, the General Assembly and a trio of statewide offices – attorney general, auditor general and treasurer.

In Philadelphia, a line of about 150 people stretched a city block even before polls opened. While there was some social distancing — and blue tape on the sidewalk designated where people should stand — many seem to have come in groups and they huddled together. Every person was masked.

Shavere McLean, 36, a massage therapist, came bundled against the 39-degree chill. She also brought a chair, an apple, an orange and a cup of coffee.

“I tried to be prepared,” she said.

Philadelphia’s mayor, Democrat Jim Kenney, tweeted that city officials “will work around the clock to count all votes quickly and accurately,” adding: “Please be patient today and in the days that follow.”

Elsewhere in the state, some polls failed to open on time, leaving voters to wait in the cold.

Pennsylvania has become a key battleground in the race to win the White House.

CBS News political correspondent Ed O’Keefe joined CBS3 Tuesday morning from Times Square in New York City. He says it is “all about the Keystone State at this point” in the race.

Polls are open in the commonwealth until 8 p.m. Tuesday.

For the latest Election Day information visit the CBS Philly 2020 Election Guide.

