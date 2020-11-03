PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A ballot counting operation has been set up at the Pennsylvania Convention Center. Eyewitness News was at the convention center on Arch Street on Tuesday where the operation was set up by the city commissioners who oversee Philadelphia’s elections.
Philadelphia had the highest number of mail-in ballots requested of any county in the state.
Officials began processing them at 7 a.m. Tuesday.
For more information visit CBS Philly's 2020 Election Guide.
