PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — An anti-Trump group is trying to sway some last-minute undecided voters who are Philadelphia Eagles fans. Rural America 2020 had a plane fly a banner over Philadelphia and the suburbs reading, “Trump Loves Jerry Jones & The Cowboys.”
TRUMP ♥️S JERRY JONES & THE COWBOYS aerial banner flying over Philly today. #PhillyVotes #vote pic.twitter.com/LYPik4Unx7
— Rural America 2020 (@RuralUSA2020) November 3, 2020
The group also flew another banner reading, “Vote Like Your Life Depends On It.”
According to the latest CBS News Battleground Tracker, Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden holds a seven-point lead over President Donald Trump on Election Day in Pennsylvania — 53% to 46%.
Polls in Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Delaware close at 8 p.m. Stay with CBS3, CBSN Philly, CBSPhilly.com and the CBS Philly app for exclusive local reaction and live results.
