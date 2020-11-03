2020 ELECTION GUIDEKey races, polling locations, how to report issues at the polls & more!
By CBS3 Staff
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — An anti-Trump group is trying to sway some last-minute undecided voters who are Philadelphia Eagles fans. Rural America 2020 had a plane fly a banner over Philadelphia and the suburbs reading, “Trump Loves Jerry Jones & The Cowboys.”

The group also flew another banner reading, “Vote Like Your Life Depends On It.”

According to the latest CBS News Battleground Tracker, Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden holds a seven-point lead over President Donald Trump on Election Day in Pennsylvania — 53% to 46%.

Polls in Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Delaware close at 8 p.m. Stay with CBS3, CBSN Philly, CBSPhilly.com and the CBS Philly app for exclusive local reaction and live results.

