PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Sixers star Joel Embiid is getting spicy! Embiid partnered with Mountain Dew to release a limited edition hot sauce.
It’s time for the 🔥 🔥 🔥 Meet the first-ever #MTNDEWHotSauce, created by @iBurn under the watchful eye of @JoelEmbiid. Want DEW over everything? This has the distinct citrus flavor that DEW fans know and love, but spicier 🌶️. Tell us, what would you put it on?? pic.twitter.com/cplqptg8ZD
— Mountain Dew® (@MountainDew) October 30, 2020
The signature hot sauce has the distinct Mountain Dew citrus flavor but spicier.
Embiid says the sauce is flavored with habanero peppers.
Mountain Dew is only making 500 bottles of the sauce and you can’t buy it. To get your hands on it, you have to participate in a social media promotion.
The brand will eventually pick 500 winners.
