By CBS3 Staff
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Sixers star Joel Embiid is getting spicy! Embiid partnered with Mountain Dew to release a limited edition hot sauce.

The signature hot sauce has the distinct Mountain Dew citrus flavor but spicier.

Embiid says the sauce is flavored with habanero peppers.

Mountain Dew is only making 500 bottles of the sauce and you can’t buy it. To get your hands on it, you have to participate in a social media promotion.

The brand will eventually pick 500 winners.

