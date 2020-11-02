PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — November is staying true to its name. A brisk yet sunny day is on tap this Election Day as Philadelphians make plans to head out to the polls.

We’ll start the day with bright sunshine and a rather noticeable westerly wind. Wind gust early in the morning will be uncomfortable, especially for early risers looking to beat Election Day lines.

Temperatures tomorrow morning will start off unseasonably cold, with wind chills likely in the 30s by 8am.

Wind gusts are expected to diminish through the afternoon on Tuesday and a milder air mass will start working its way into the region.

Daytime highs will remain below average for this time of the year topping out in the middle 50s Tuesday afternoon.

Coats and scarfs will be needed throughout the day for voters casting their votes on such an important election.

High pressure will build Tuesday night and temperatures are expected to climb during the second half of the week.

The Delaware Valley has a shot at 70 this weekend with no rain in sight during the week.

