By CBS3 Staff
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A man and woman have been rushed to the hospital after police say they were wounded in a double shooting Monday evening. According to officials, this happened on the 900 block of West Butler Street in Philadelphia’s Hunting Park neighborhood, around 4:45 p.m.

Police say a 20-year-old man was shot multiple times throughout his body and is currently listed in critical condition.

A 20-year-old woman also suffered two gunshot wounds to her shoulder. She is in stable condition.

So far, no arrests have been made as police continue to investigate.

For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.

