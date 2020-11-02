MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Pa. (CBS) — Montgomery County is preparing mail-in ballots to be counted. County employees are hard at work handling boxes full of ballots.
Eyewitness News was at the county board of elections in Norristown Monday.
They are sorting the ballots by towns and precincts. So far, they have received 200,000 ballots.
Officials explained how the reporting process will work.
“We begin with the pre-canvas, which is removing them from the privacy envelope and the outer envelope. Then they need to be flattened out so the count doesn’t begin until after that,” said Montgomery County Commissioner Kenneth Lawrence. “We’re going to count continuously, once we begin counting, we will be counting 24/7. It will not take seven days for us to count these ballots. It will probably take two to three days.”
Initial results of mail-in ballots for Montgomery County are expected to be posted starting at 8:30 p.m. Tuesday.
