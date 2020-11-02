UPPER DARBY, Pa. (CBS) – A man was seriously injured after he was run over by a car in Upper Darby on Sunday night. Upper Darby police say shots were fired in the area of Heather Street and Ludlow Road on Sunday night.
Sources tell Eyewitness News the man dropped to the ground to avoid the shots but was run over by another man who was fleeing the scene.
BREAKING: Upper Darby PD say shots were fired tonight in the area of Heather/Ludlow. It was believed a man was hit, but sources say he actually dropped to the ground to avoid shots, a man he was with ran him over while fleeing. The victim is in grave condition @CBSPhilly
— Joe Holden (@JoeHoldenCBS3) November 2, 2020
The victim is in grave condition.
No further information has been released.
MORE ON CBSPHILLY.COM
Local Union, Live Nation Chartering Trolley Rides To Help Philadelphia Voters Get Out The Vote Through Election Day
Lady Gaga, John Legend To Join Joe Biden, Kamala Harris At Election Night Eve Drive-In Events In Philadelphia, Pittsburgh
In Philadelphia, Joe Biden Works To Push Black Turnout In Campaign’s Final Days
You must log in to post a comment.