By CBS3 Staff
Upper Darby News

UPPER DARBY, Pa. (CBS) – A man was seriously injured after he was run over by a car in Upper Darby on Sunday night. Upper Darby police say shots were fired in the area of Heather Street and Ludlow Road on Sunday night.

Sources tell Eyewitness News the man dropped to the ground to avoid the shots but was run over by another man who was fleeing the scene.

The victim is in grave condition.

No further information has been released.

