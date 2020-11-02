PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Keystone State is a key to the election, and with a record 9 million registered voters, the focus is now on getting out the vote in Pennsylvania. Meanwhile, in New Jersey, ballot counting is already underway.

“We don’t know whether this is going to help or not, but we want to do everything we possibly can to make this the best election,” IATSE Local No. 8 president, Michael Barnes said.

Transporting people to the polls in any way possible. Live Nation and the union International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees chartered trolleys to pick voters up, drive them to satellite elections offices around the city, or to their polling place on Tuesday.

2020 Election Guide: Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware

“We are focused on the impoverished parts of the city where people have a bigger challenge with transportation,” Barnes said.

The union represents stagehands and other workers at theaters in Philadelphia. They’ve been out of work since lockdown orders were put in place in March.

“The entertainment industry was going at 125% till March 15. On March 15, we went to zero,” Barnes said. “We have not gotten back to work. Our people are really suffering, they’re losing houses they’re having real-life problems right now.”

The trolleys will run on a loop throughout Philadelphia through Tuesday.

Meanwhile, in New Jersey, they are already counting ballots. Every registered voter in New Jersey was mailed a mail-in ballot. Unlike Pennsylvania, elections officials in New Jersey can begin counting those ballots before Election Day.

Gov. Phil Murphy tweeted Friday that voter turnout is already 82% of what it was during the entire 2016 election.

Over 3.25 million New Jerseyans have cast their ballots. That’s 82% of total turnout in 2016. Incredible. Keep it up. — Governor Phil Murphy (@GovMurphy) October 30, 2020

Ballots must be postmarked by Tuesday, Nov. 3, at 8 p.m. to ensure your vote counts.

New Jersey officials are now urging people to either drop the ballot in a secure ballot dropbox, return it to your county’s board of elections, or bring it with you to your designated polling place.

In Pennsylvania, if you requested a mail-in ballot, it should be returned to your county’s board of elections or dropped in a secure dropbox.

If you change your mind and choose to vote in person, you must surrender your mail-in ballot at your designated polling place.

In Delaware, you can still vote at your designated polling place regardless of whether or not you requested a mail-in ballot.

Polls in Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Delaware close at 8 p.m. Tuesday.

