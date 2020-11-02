PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – It’s a race to the finish line. Tuesday, Nov. 3, is Election Day so candidates are making their last push today for their final day of campaigning.
On Monday, Joe Biden will hold two drive-in events in Pittsburgh, and will also campaign in Ohio.
Running mate Kamala Harris is holding a drive-in event in Philadelphia. The senator will also hold a “Get Out The Vote” event in Lehigh Valley and Luzerne County.
Meanwhile, President Trump will be holding a rally at the Wilkes-Barre Scranton International Airport. The president will also hold rallies in Michigan, Wisconsin and North Carolina.
Vice President Mike Pence will greet voters in the Pittsburgh area and also in Erie. On Sunday, President Trump held multiple rallies in Florida while Joe Biden campaigned in Pennsylvania.
You must log in to post a comment.