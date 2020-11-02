Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – An apartment fire by the Art Museum forced out several residents out into the cold overnight. The fire broke out around 3:30 a.m. Monday at the Parkway House Apartments on the 2200 block of Pennsylvania Avenue.
Firefighters found an electrical fire in the basement and shut the power off.
No one was injured.
