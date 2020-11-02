CBSN PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Local, Local TV, Philadelphia News

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – An apartment fire by the Art Museum forced out several residents out into the cold overnight. The fire broke out around 3:30 a.m. Monday at the Parkway House Apartments on the 2200 block of Pennsylvania Avenue.

Firefighters found an electrical fire in the basement and shut the power off.

No one was injured.

MORE ON CBSPHILLY.COM

Local Union, Live Nation Chartering Trolley Rides To Help Philadelphia Voters Get Out The Vote Through Election Day

Lady Gaga, John Legend To Join Joe Biden, Kamala Harris At Election Night Eve Drive-In Events In Philadelphia, Pittsburgh

In Philadelphia, Joe Biden Works To Push Black Turnout In Campaign’s Final Days

 

Comments