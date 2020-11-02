PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A Center City artist is painting the story of the 2020 election right in front of our eyes. Meg Saligman’s Bainbridge Street mural is called “America, A Work In Progress.”
The faces include Martin Luther King Jr., President Abraham Lincoln, and Ruth Bader Ginsburg.
The artwork is not complete. Saligman says the mural will evolve as the votes come in.
She said she wants it to be a living, breathing work.
