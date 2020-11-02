2020 ELECTION GUIDEKey races, polling locations, how to report issues at the polls & more!
By CBS3 Staff
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A Center City artist is painting the story of the 2020 election right in front of our eyes. Meg Saligman’s Bainbridge Street mural is called “America, A Work In Progress.”

The faces include Martin Luther King Jr., President Abraham Lincoln, and Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

(credit: CBS3)

The artwork is not complete. Saligman says the mural will evolve as the votes come in.

She said she wants it to be a living, breathing work.

