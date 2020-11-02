PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Sen. Kamala Harris is working to get out the vote for the Biden/Harris ticket in Philadelphia. She is holding a drive-in rally on this election eve and is drawing a big crowd at the South Philadelphia sports complex.

Harris made her way into Philadelphia Monday afternoon, stopping at Porky’s Point in North Philly to grab food for campaign staffers. She then made a stop at a Fresh Grocer supermarket in Wynnefield, addressing black female voters about the importance of voting.

Harris will be joined by singer John Legend at the drive-in rally at 8 p.m.

The Democratic vice presidential nominee has been crisscrossing the battleground state of Pennsylvania in the frenzied final hours before the election.

“Joe cares about working. He comes from working people, he learned early in his life the dignity of hard work and the ethic of hard work, so Joe knows,” Harris said.

Harris began the morning in Luzerne County getting out the vote, then darting to an afternoon rally in Lehigh County.

“That’s why we’re all here and keep coming back because we care about Pennsylvania and because Pennsylvania is gonna determine the outcome of this election,” Harris said.

Valerie Jarrett, senior adviser to former President Barack Obama, says Biden and Harris aren’t taking any votes for granted in Pennsylvania, a state President Donald Trump won by a razor-thin margin in 2016.

“I’ve taken heart by the number of people who have voted early. I think that’s an encouraging sign that people want to participate in our democracy,” Jarrett said. “Vice President Biden is from Scranton. He and president Obama won Pennsylvania not just once, but twice. It’s a state that they feel a great affinity to but they’re not taking any votes for granted.”

The latest Monmouth University poll shows Biden with a five- to seven-point lead in the commonwealth but Jarrett says the Biden/Harris ticket needs a convincing win to solidify their path to the White House.

“It is a very important swing state and we know that no matter how far ahead Vice President Biden may look in the polls, the only poll that really matters is the one that closes on Election Day,” Jarrett said.

