PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police say a man was critically wounded in a West Philadelphia shooting on Sunday night. It happened around 6:30 p.m. on the 1200 block of North 56th Street.
The man was shot once in his stomach, according to police.
Authorities say the man was rushed to Penn-Presbyterian Hospital, where he was placed in critical condition.
So far, police say there are no arrests.
For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.
