PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police are investigating after a man was shot multiple times throughout his body in North Philadelphia. The shooting happened on the 3900 block of Franklin Street just before 2:30 p.m.
Police say a man was shot twice in his ankle and twice in the stomach.
He was transported to an area hospital and placed in critical condition.
No arrests have been made.
For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.
