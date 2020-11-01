CBSN PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police are investigating after a man was shot multiple times throughout his body in North Philadelphia. The shooting happened on the 3900 block of Franklin Street just before 2:30 p.m.

Police say a man was shot twice in his ankle and twice in the stomach.

He was transported to an area hospital and placed in critical condition.

No arrests have been made.

