PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The City of Philadelphia announced significant Center City road closures are in effect Sunday night. Roads are closed from 8th to 20th Streets and from Arch to Walnut Streets.
SEPTA service and pedestrian access are not affected.
Residents and essential employees, including hospital workers, can access the area by showing identification.
These closures follow similar closures to this area of Center City over the past few nights.
It’s unclear if any specific incident triggered the shutdown.
