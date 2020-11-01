PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police in Atlantic City are investigating after multiple people were injured in a shooting Sunday morning. According to Atlantic County Prosecutor Damon G. Tyner, officers responded to Artic and Iowa Avenues around 3:40 a.m. for reports of a shooting.
Officials say four people suffered gunshot wounds and were taken to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center for treatment.
An investigation is ongoing.
Any information pertaining to this investigation is asked to call the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office Major Crimes Unit at 609-909-7800.
