PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Two music stars will be joining Democratic Presidential nominee Joe Biden and running mate Kamala Harris as they make a final campaign push on Election Eve in Pennsylvania. Joe and Jill Biden, Kamala Harris and Doug Emhoff are expected to campaign in Pennsylvania Monday fanning out across all four corners of the state.

Joe Biden will kick off his final day of campaigning in Beaver County where he will meet with union members and labor leaders.

He will also attend a drive-in event in Pittsburgh with African American community members.

Biden will be joined by singer Lady Gaga at an Election Night Eve drive-in event in Pittsburgh Monday evening.

His wife, Jill, will be canvassing in Eire. She is expected to attend events in Lawrence and Allegheny Counties before heading to Pittsburgh to join Joe in Pittsburgh.

Kamala Harris will be tackling the Southeastern Pennsylvania region. She will begin campaigning in Luzerne County, followed by attending a Latino get out the vote event in Lehigh Valley.

John Legend is expected to join Harris and Doug Emhoff for a Election Night Eve drive-in event in Philadelphia.

Doug Emhoff will be in Lancaster, Montgomery and Bucks Counties for multiple get out the vote events before joining Harris in Philadelphia Monday night.

