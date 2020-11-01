Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — We’re now in the final lap of campaign 2020, and Pennsylvania is the backdrop. This afternoon, Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden plans to speak in Philadelphia.
Then Biden, running mate Sen. Kamala Harris, and their spouses will campaign across the Keystone State on Monday.
President Trump plans a rally at the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton International Airport Monday night.
