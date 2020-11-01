Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — There was a big wave of support for President Donald Trump in Philadelphia on Sunday. A caravan of dozens of vehicles took part in a “Trump train” event on Broad Street.
The parade of supporters drove from Broad Street and Pattison Avenue in South Philadelphia to City Hall.
They looped around and returned to Broad and Pattison.
