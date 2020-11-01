PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The first week of November is huge for several reasons. Not the least of which is the fact that obviously, the clocks have changed so the timing is completely off and that may be getting our pets completely off their walking schedule.

Animal advocate Carol Erickson joined Eyewitness News with some reminders on how to help your pet adjust to the time change.

It’s going to be getting dark obviously, a lot earlier than it was but remember, there are illuminate and led leashes collars, harnesses that sort of thing.

Be sure to use those because you’re going to need them as you may be tripping on your six o’clock walk tonight that will be pitch black.

Also, remember the timing of lots of dogs and cats can be thrown off even though they can’t tell time they tell time by the sun.

They normally might get up with the sun and want to eat when the sunsets, just remember if they normally eat at 6 p.m. and now it’s just dark at 5 p.m. they’re thinking how come these people aren’t feeding me?

Take it easy on your pets, give them a couple of days to kind of adjust the time 15 minutes here or there until they can get on the same time schedule everyone else is on with the actual clock.

During this week’s segment Carol Erickson also celebrated the four-year anniversary of adopting her dog named Marvin.

Watch the video to hear more from this week’s segment.